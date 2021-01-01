From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P3921 Haven Single Light 14" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P3921 Haven Single Light 14" Wide Chandelier Features (2) 6", (1) 12" and (2) 15" downrods and 8" of chain included Steel construction Includes a glass shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required UL and CUL rated for dry locations Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 26-3/4" Maximum Hanging Height: 93" Width: 14" Depth: 14" Product Weight: 16 lbs Chain Length: 8" Wire Length: 180" Shade Width: 7-5/8" Shade Depth: 7-5/8" Canopy Height: 1" Canopy Width: 4-3/4" Canopy Depth: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel