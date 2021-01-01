From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware P3708 Midway 1 Inch Mushroom Cabinet Knob Crysacrylic with Brushed Golden Brass Cabinet Hardware Knobs Mushroom
Hickory Hardware P3708 Midway 1 Inch Mushroom Cabinet Knob Features:Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates with other items from the Midway collectionAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a 1 year limited warrantyIncludes 1 knobDimensions:Diameter: 1"Projection: 1-5/16" Mushroom Crysacrylic with Brushed Golden Brass