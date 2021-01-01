From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P3688 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Etched Alabaster Glass Shade - 12" Wide Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Progress Lighting P3688 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Etched Alabaster Glass Shade - 12" Wide Features:White etched alabaster style glass shadeTraditional/Casual style fixtureMade of durable steelRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulb - Not IncludedUL and CUL Rated for damp locationsDimensions:Fixture Height: 3 3/4"Fixture Overall Width: 11 1/2"Fixture Overall Diameter: 11 1/2"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Total Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 60Dimmable: Yes Flush Mount Antique Bronze