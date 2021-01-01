From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P3632-LED Portal 13" LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Etched Glass Diffuser Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Progress Lighting P3632-LED Portal 13" LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Etched Glass Diffuser Industrial style LED flush mount adorned with industrial-inspired accents and etched glass. One-light 17W LED 3000K, 90+ CRI in a Brushed Nickel or Polished Chrome finish.Features:Flicker-free dimming to 10% brightness with most ELV type dimmersIndustrial style inspiredSteel constructionIncludes a plastic diffuserTitle 24 compliant5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 2.5"Width/Diameter: 13"Electrical Specifications:Number of Light Sources: 1Luminary Included: YesBulb Base: Integrated LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Lumens: 2197Average Hours: 60000Wattage: 29Voltage: 120 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel