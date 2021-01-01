From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P350147 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P350147 2 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a frosted glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-5/8"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 4.14 lbsShade Height: 3-7/8"Shade Width: 10-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Satin Brass