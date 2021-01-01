From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P350107-009 Clifton Heights Close-to-Ceiling, Nickel
Distinctive forms and clean lines are key features within the Clifton Heights collection Inspired by Craftsman styling, special attention to decorative details can be appreciated in each fixture Elegant etched square glass Brushed Nickel finish 2-light semi-flush fixture that can be mounted semi-flush to ceiling or chain hung Uses 2, 100-watt max. medium base bulbs including LED equivalent (sold separately) Ideal for Farmhouse and Transitional spaces Measures 12 3/4' W x 11' H Close-to-ceiling lights are natural choices for closets, hallways, and small rooms Semi-flush fixtures are good choices to brighten an entire room - ideal for ambient or general illumination