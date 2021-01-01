From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P350076-30 Maier Convertible LED 9-1/16" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Antique Bronze Indoor
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P350076-30 Maier Convertible LED 9-1/16" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesShade is fastened with twist and lock actionConvertible from a flush mount to a wall sconceShade is fastened with twist and lock actionEtched white opal acrylic shadeIncludes an etched white opal acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingCan also be mounted as a wall sconceDimmable via Triac / Forward Phase dimmingUL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsIncludes a 5 year warranty manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-5/16"Width: 9-1/16"Diameter: 9-1/16"Product Weight: 1.2 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1353Wattage: 20.5 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 36000 Flush Mount Antique Bronze