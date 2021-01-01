From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P350071-30 Apogee 21" Wide Integrated Led Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture -
Designed for both commercial and residential interiors, Apogee is an energy efficient, high performance LED fixture. All fixtures feature 120-277V input with 0-10V compatible dimming. Etched glass shade provides an even and pleasing light effect. Apogee is 3000K, 90+ CRI and meets California Title 24 - JA8 - 2016 standards and is ENERGY STAR rated and damp location listed.FeaturesIncludes a white etched glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useDimmable via 0-10V dimmingETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsIncludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 21"Diameter: 21"Depth: 4-1/2"Product Weight: 10.9 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 3"Shade Width: 18-5/8"Shade Depth: 18-5/8"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 21"Canopy Depth: 21"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2550Wattage: 45 wattsVoltage: 120, 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 58000