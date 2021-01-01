Progress Lighting P350046 Hansford Single Light 10" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Progress Lighting P350046 Hansford Single Light 10" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Shade The Hansford collection of fixtures feature a clear, spherical shade paired with vintage style metal fittings in an antique bronze and brass combination finish. Featuring a clean and precise design with generous scale, Hansford's classic style brings tranquility to your home with. Hansford lends itself to Farmhouse, Coastal or Industrial interiors. Can be used with clear or vintage bulbs for a variety of looks. The one-light flush mount is ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, hallways and closets. Features Mounts to either a 4" square or octagonal recessed electrical outlet box Made of durable steel Comes with clear glass shade Requires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed when used with dimmable bulbs Rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 12-5/8" Width: 10" Product Weight: 2.8 lbs Wire Length: 6" Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Wattage: 100 watts Voltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Nickel