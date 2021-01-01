From liberty hardware
Liberty Hardware P34947-C Stark Modern 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Liberty Hardware P34947-C Stark Modern 5 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features: Premium finishes provide a bold accent to your furniture and cabinetryZinc construction ensures durability for years to comeCoordinates with other knobs and pulls from the Stark Modern collectionLimited lifetime warrantyMinimalist design provides a sleek lookSpecifications: Length: 5-5/8"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 5" (128 mm)Projection: 1-1/8"Material: ZincProduct Variations: P34945-C: 3 Inch Center to Center PullP34946-C: 3-3/4 Inch Center to Center PullP34947-C (This Model): 5 Inch Center to Center PullP34948-C: 6-1/4 Inch Center to Center PullP34949-C: 12 Inch Center to Center Appliance Pull Handle Satin Nickel