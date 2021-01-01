Kallista P34608-00 Bellis Double Post Toilet Paper Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Double Post

Kallista P34608-00 Bellis Double Post Toilet Paper Holder Kallista P34608-00 Features:Toilet paper holder is constructed with solid-brass for durability and reliabilityIncludes hex wrench for installationComplements the Bellis collectionKallista P34608-00 Specifications:Overall Width: 8"Center to Center Width: 5-5/8"Depth: 3-1/2"Escutcheon Diameter: 2-3/8"About Bellis Collection:With its soft edges and balanced form, the Bellis toilet paper holder lends itself perfectly to a variety of traditional bathroom settings.Bringing distinct style and fashion to the bath and powder room, KALLISTA’s luxury plumbing products continue to transcend the ordinary. Using the highest-quality materials and technology, KALLISTA continues to push the boundaries of design. Our meticulously crafted fittings and fixtures embody the principles of balance and synergy. Every product we make is innovative, beautiful and ready to complement today’s most sophisticated interiors. Double Post Polished Chrome