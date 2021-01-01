Progress Lighting P3417-LED Transit Convertible LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce or Wall Sconce with White Acrylic Diffuser - 14" Wide Transit is a versatile contemporary piece with sleek acrylic diffusers to provide a soft, even glow of light on your ceiling or wall. Transit is Energy Star rated, ADA and California Title 24 compliant, and is offered in three sizes to customize your space with just the right amount of light. Features: Durable steel material Acrylic shade Light output is similar to (2) 75 watt incandescent bulbs Energy Star® rated Rated for installation in damp or dry locations cCSAus certified CA Title 24 compliant 5 year warranty on LED module Specifications: Number of Light Engines: 2 Watts per Bulb: 17 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Lumen Output: 2422 Voltage: 120 Height: 3.75" Width: 14" LED Technology: AC LED Light Engine - Progress Lighting uses AC (alternating current) LED light engines that eliminate the need for a driver or transformer. This results in a much more reliable light source which can last up to 60,000 hours or 30 years! Additionally, light engines are easily able to be replaced without changing the entire fixture. 90+ CRI - The new line of Progress LED fixtures have some of the best looking light and color representation in the industry. All fixtures conform to the California Title 24 lighting standards. Energy Star Qualified - All new Progress LED fixtures are energy star® qualified and come with a 5-year warranty. Rest assured that your new light fixture is environmentally-friendly and covered against defects. Full Dimming - Progress LED fixtures have flicker-free dimming to 10% brightness with most ELV (electronic low-voltage) dimmers from a variety of manufacturers. Flush Mount Antique Bronze