Progress Lighting P3163 Madison 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades - 28" Wide Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Progress Lighting P3163 Madison 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades - 28" Wide Features:White etched glass shadesTraditional/Classic style fixtureMade of durable steelRequires (3) 100 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulbs - Not IncludedUL and CUL Rated for damp locationsDimensions:Fixture Depth: 9"Height to Center Outlet: 4 7/8"Fixture Height: 8"Fixture Overall Width: 27 1/2"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Total Wattage: 300Watts Per Bulb: 100 Vanity Light Brushed Nickel