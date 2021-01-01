Hickory Hardware P3119 Rotterdam 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Satin Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Hickory Hardware P3119 Rotterdam 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Hickory Hardware's Rotterdam collection features crisp lines and smooth texturing for a powerful yet refined look and feel. With beautiful finish options and solid construction the Rotterdam collection is a perfect fit for your homeFeatures:Expertly applied finish will not wear out with useSolid metal construction gives durablity and a premium feelDesigned to coordinate with the Rotterdam collectionOne year limited warranty for the original ownerMounting hardware is included for easy installationSpecifications:Center to Center: 8"Length: 9-1/2"Projection: 1"Width: 9/16"Product Variations:P3113: 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullP3119 (This Model): 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Handle Satin Nickel