From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300342 League 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P300342 League 2 Light 14" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features(2) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 7-5/8"Width: 13-5/8"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 5 lbsShade Height: 5-1/2"Shade Width: 4-1/8"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 7"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black