Progress Lighting P300288 Fayette 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Vintage Brass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Progress Lighting P300288 Fayette 3 Light 26" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with clear glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 25-1/2"Extension: 9"Product Weight: 4.18 lbsShade Height: 1-1/8"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Height: 1"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Backplate Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Vintage Brass