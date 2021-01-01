From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300286 Fayette 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P300286 Fayette 8" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 7-1/2"Extension: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 1.65 lbsShade Height: 1-1/8"Shade Width: 7-1/2"Backplate Height: 1"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Backplate Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Antique Nickel