Progress Lighting P300272 Winslett 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Progress Lighting P300272 Winslett 10" Tall Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a seedy glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 4-3/4"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 2.43 lbsShade Height: 5-7/8"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Height: 7-1/8"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel