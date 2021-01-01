Progress Lighting P300223-30 Phase 1.1 LED Single Light 24" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar

From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300223-30 Phase 1.1 LED Single Light 24" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar Featuring a cylindrical acrylic diffuser and a simple rectangular back plate, Phase 1.1 Collection 24in. linear bath bar accommodates residential, light commercial and multi-family applications. An integrated LED source provides uniform illumination, as well as energy and cost savings benefits. Can be installed vertically or horizontally.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a white acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable in different orientationsDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a limited 5 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Width: 24"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 2.69 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 2-5/8"Shade Width: 23-1/8"Shade Depth: 2-1/4"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 7-1/16"Backplate Depth: 3/8"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 22 wattsLumens: 1675Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Bath Bar Brushed Nickel