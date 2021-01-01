From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300215 Caisson 15" Tall Wall Sconce Graphite Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Progress Lighting P300215 Caisson 15" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14-3/4"Width: 7-7/8"Extension: 10"Product Weight: 4.82 lbsShade Height: 9-1/4"Shade Width: 7"Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Graphite