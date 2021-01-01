From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300178 Saluda Single Light 5-3/4" Wide Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Progress Lighting P300178 Saluda Single Light 5-3/4" Wide Bathroom Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCan be mounted with lights directed upwards or downwardsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 7-3/4"Wire Length: 6"Shade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Depth: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 8"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Backplate Depth: 7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel