Progress Lighting P300176 Signal 3 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Progress Lighting P300176 Signal 3 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredMountable in different orientationsRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/8"Width: 23-1/8"Extension: 5-3/8"Product Weight: 4.6 lbsShade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 3-1/2"Backplate Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 5-1/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Chrome