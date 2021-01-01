From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300106 Glayse 2 Light 14-7/8" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Progress Lighting P300106 Glayse 2 Light 14-7/8" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesIncludes a frameless unbounded beveled glass shadeRequires (2) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being mounted in an upward or downward positionRecommended for use with vintage Edison filament bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Width: 14-7/8"Extension: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 14-7/8"Shade Depth: 1/4"Backplate Height: 5-7/8"Backplate Width: 9-7/8"Backplate Depth: 9-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Antique Bronze