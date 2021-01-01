From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300078 Index 3 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P300078 Index 3 Light 23" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesCompatible light bulbs include Progress Lighting P7818-01, P7812-01 and 3G9DLED27Includes white etched glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCSA rated for damp locationsIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 23-3/8"Extension: 6-1/8"Depth: 6-1/8"Product Weight: 4.3 lbsWire Length: 6"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 4-7/8"Shade Depth: 4-7/8"Backplate Height: 4-1/2"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Brushed Nickel