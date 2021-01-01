From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300039 Bramlett Single Light 6" Wide Bathroom Sconce with A Metal Reflective Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Progress Lighting P300039 Bramlett Single Light 6" Wide Bathroom Sconce with A Metal Reflective Shade Vintage and industrial styling coalesce in the functional, yet elegant frame of the Bramlett fixtures. Metal reflector style shades are complemented by contrasting metallic fittings.FeaturesMounts to either a 4" square or octagonal recessed electrical outlet boxMounting strap for outlet box includedMade of durable steelComes with a metal reflective shadeRequires (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for damp locationsFully covered under Progress Lighting 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/8"Width: 6"Extension: 7-1/8"Product Weight: 1.5 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel