From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P300016 Glance Single Light 5-3/8" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Etched White Linen Glass Shade Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P300016 Glance Single Light 5-3/8" Wide Bathroom Sconce with Etched White Linen Glass Shade A sophisticated bath and vanity collection. Glance’s stout frame and etched linen glass shades complement a variety of contemporary design schemes. Chrome and Antique Bronze finishes available for the one- through four-light fixtures. FeaturesIncludes mounting strap for outlet boxBackplate covers a standard 4" outlet boxThreaded socket ring secures glassCrafted from hand forged steelComes with etched white linen glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/4"Width: 5-3/8"Depth: 7-1/4"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 1.6 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bathroom Sconce Antique Bronze