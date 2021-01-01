From rosevera
Rosevera P3 Iris Accent Chair, Charcoal
Classic features of buttons Tufted on the Back and seating. High Back with chesterfield style round crest Top, elegant streamline and distinctive solid spindle-turned legs Turning legs are finished in a natural oak tone that built from kiln-dry hardwood for lasting strength and stability This Armless accent chair is as comfortable as it is attractive. The Seat and Back are padded for great relaxation Available in various color–beige, grey, brown, violet, CHARCOAL, burgundy Easy assembly required. Overall: 38'' H x 23'' W X 31'' D; Seat dimensions: 23'' W x 20'' D