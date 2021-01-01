From liberty hardware
Liberty Hardware P28218C-CP Taryn 1-3/4 Inch Diameter Ring Cabinet Pull Champagne Bronze Cabinet Hardware Pulls Ring
Liberty Hardware P28218C-CP Taryn 1-3/4 Inch Diameter Ring Cabinet Pull Features:Beautifully finished to accent your decorConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with a variety of other Liberty Hardware collectionsAll necessary mounting hardware is includedCovered by a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Length (Diameter): 1-3/4"Width: 2-3/16"Projection: 13/16"Material: ZincQuantity: 1Product Variations:P28188C-CP: Taryn 1-3/8" Mushroom KnobP28218C-CP (This Model): Taryn 1-3/4" Ring PullP28186C-CP: Taryn 3 or 3-3/4" Dual Center to Center Arch Pull Ring Champagne Bronze