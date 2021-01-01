HP P27v G4 9TT20A6#ABA 27" LED Monitor, Black

Advertisement
Tackle your daily to-do list and multi-task across multiple windows on the extra-large 27" diagonal HP P27v G4 Monitor that adjusts to your comfort needs and delivers Full HD picture quality with clear 178° sightlines..Viewing angle: 178-degree horizontal, 178-degree vertical.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.Overall dimensions: 17.63"H x 24.1"W x 7.9"D.Meets or exceeds ENERGY STAR, EPEAT Compliant, C-Tick, UkrSEPRO, TGM, cTUVus, TUV Bauart, E-Standby, ICES, CEL, and Energy-using Products (EuP) Lot five standards.Weighs 9.9 lbs..3-year manufacturer limited warranty.VGA/HDMI: ready to connect with both VGA and HDMI ports.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.This large-format monitor has a diagonal measurement of 27".Comes in black.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing