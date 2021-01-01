From dell
Dell P2715Q 27" Ultra HD LED Monitor
Whether you're editing your latest image collection, creating illustrations for print, or designing the next electric car, you'll find incredible screen clarity with an ultra-wide viewing angle and amazing color accuracy with the Dell 27 Ultra HD 4K Monitor..27" LED Blacklight screen.1000:1 contrast ratio.Connectors: 1 x mini-DisplayPort7, 1 x DisplayPort (in), 1 x DisplayPort (out), 1 x HDMI (MHL), 4 x USB 3.08, 1 x Audio Line out.3 Years Advanced Exchange Service & 3 Years Limited Hardware Warranty.Full HD with Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 resolution AT 60Hz.H 16.69", W 25.23", D 8.03".Ultra-wide 178° x 178° viewing angle.Speakers (optional): Dell Speaker Bar AC511.Color depth: 1.07 billion colors.6ms response time.Experience exceptional Ultra HD screen clarity for your next project, affordably.