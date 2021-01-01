From behr premium
BEHR PREMIUM 1 qt. #P260-7 Extreme Yellow Semi-Gloss Enamel Interior Cabinet and Trim Paint
BEHR PREMIUM Cabinet and Trim Interior Semi-Gloss Enamel offers excellent flow and leveling and dries to a hard, durable finish. Its outstanding block resistance allows for quick return to service, making it ideal for use on cabinets, trim, doors, windows, shutters and woodwork. This product can also be used on other properly prepared and primed substrates, such as drywall, masonry and metal. Color: Extreme Yellow.