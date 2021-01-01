From kallista
Kallista P25013-00 Script Rectangular Towel Ring Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring
Kallista P25013-00 Script Rectangular Towel Ring Kallista P25013-00 Features: Constructed of metal, ensuring durability and dependability Covered under manufacturer's 5 year limited warranty High quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with products from the Script Collections Secure mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included Kallista P25013-00 Specifications: Width: 6-7/8" Projection (Depth): 3" Height: 5-3/8" Escutcheon Height: 2-5/16" Chrome