Kallista P24815-LV Taper Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Lever Handle - Less Rough-In Valve Nickel Silver Showers Valve Trim
Kallista P24815-LV Taper Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Lever Handle - Less Rough-In Valve Kallista P24815-LV Features: Constructed of solid metal ensuring durability and reliability Covered under Kallista's 5 year limited warranty Single function cartridge - one dial controls both volume and temperature Pressure balanced valve trim Scald guard - designed to prevent scalding when water pressure varies Single lever handle Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented Coordinates seamlessly with items from the Taper collection ADA compliant when installed to the specific requirement of ADA regulation Kallista P24815-LV Specifications: Valve Trim Diameter: 6-3/8" Handle Projection: 3-1/4" Handle Length: 2-15/16" (center of trim to end of handle) Rough-in valve sold separately Pressure Balanced Nickel Silver