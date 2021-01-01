Hickory Hardware P243 Partial Inset Traditional Cabinet Door Hinge with Self Closing Function (Package of 2) Vibra Pewter Cabinet Hinges Inset Hinges

From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware P243 Partial Inset Traditional Cabinet Door Hinge with Self Closing Function (Package of 2) Features:Includes two hinges in each order (Not sold individually)Metal construction adds durability for a long lifespanReliable, self-closing power of dual compression springsAll mounting hardware includedProduct Technologies:Inset: An inset hinge is needed when the cabinet door sit inside the cabinet frame. Used with either face-frame or panel cabinets where having a door flush with the frame is ideal.Self Closing: Gently push on the door front to engage the integrated spring mechanism. Once activated, these slides will close the drawer for you in one smooth movement.Specifications:Width: 2-5/8"Length: 2-5/16"Hinge Mount: Partial InsetDepth Adjustment: NoVertical Adjustment: NoSide to Side Adjustment: NoMaterial: MetalQuantity: 2 Traditional Hinges Vibra Pewter