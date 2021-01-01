Progress Lighting P2326 Glimmer 3 Light 16" Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture or Pendant Silver Ridge Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Progress Lighting P2326 Glimmer 3 Light 16" Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture or Pendant Glimmer fits the definition of livable luxury with elements that sparkle to create an instant statement within the home. Prismatic glass three-light pendants are supported by an architecturally- styled frame in Silver Ridge or Antique Bronze. The cascade of faceted linear glass deliver a sleek silhouette to any room. This versatile fixture can also be mounted as a semi-flush. Features: Includes 3 feet of chain for pendant configuration Elements that sparkle create an instant statement within the home Prismatic glass pendants offer a livable luxury feel Architecturally- styled frame in Antique Bronze or Silver Ridge finish 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Height: 19" Width: 16.25" Maximum Hanging Height: 96.5" Wire Length: 120" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 3 Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Watts Per Bulb: 60 Wattage: 180 Voltage: 120 Semi-Flush Silver Ridge