Kallista P21511-00 2.5 GPM Traditional Rain Shower Head Polished Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Kallista P21511-00 2.5 GPM Traditional Rain Shower Head Kallista P21511-00 Features: Air-induced Raindome with 12" diameter sprayface and solid-brass construction for durability and reliabilityCompatible with 3", 6" and 12" ceiling-mount showerarms, as well as a wall-mount showerarm2.5 gpm maximum flow rateStandard finishes readily available; specialty finishes available with 16-week lead timeKallista P21511-00 Specifications: Overall Depth: 3-3/4"Diameter: 12-7/16"Connection Size: 1/2"Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minuteFounded in 1979, KALLISTA - Greek for “most beautiful” - combines timeless aesthetics with superb craftsmanship to create kitchen and bath collections that are second to none. Every KALLISTA design is created from the finest materials. Exquisite details are carefully articulated to express a simple, singular elegance that works in harmony with today’s sophisticated interiors. In partnering with world-renowned designers and architects, KALLISTA® collections bring global inspiration to the world’s most distinguished residences and luxury destinations.Bringing distinct style and fashion to the bath and powder room, KALLISTA’s luxury plumbing products continue to transcend the ordinary. Using the highest-quality materials and technology, KALLISTA continues to push the boundaries of design. Our meticulously crafted fittings and fixtures embody the principles of balance and synergy. Every product we make is innovative, beautiful and ready to complement today’s most sophisticated interiors. Single Function Polished Chrome