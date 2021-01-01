From hickory hardware
Hickory Hardware P2142 American Diner 1-3/8 Inch Mushroom Cabinet Knob Stainless Steel Cabinet Hardware Knobs Mushroom
Hickory Hardware P2142 American Diner 1-3/8 Inch Mushroom Cabinet Knob Features: Constructed of high quality materials for lasting durability Coordinates with other items from the American Diner collection All necessary mounting hardware is included Covered by a 1 year limited warranty Includes 1 knob Dimensions: Diameter: 1-3/8" Projection: 1-1/8" Mushroom Stainless Steel