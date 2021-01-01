From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P2115 Lucky Bathroom Wall Sconce with 1 Light - 8" Tall Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce
Progress Lighting P2115 Lucky Bathroom Wall Sconce with 1 Light - 8" Tall Features:White prismatic glassPlated finish is durable and resists corrosionRated for installation in damp or dry locationsPre-wired for easy installationDimensions:Height: 8"Width: 5"Extension: 6.625"Wire Length: 6"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Incandescent, CFL, LEDMaximum Watts per Bulb: 100Voltage: 120 (US line voltage) Bathroom Sconce Brushed Nickel