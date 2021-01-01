From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P2021 Inspire 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades - 31" Wide Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures
Progress Lighting P2021 Inspire 4 Light Bathroom Vanity Light with Etched Glass Shades - 31" Wide Harkening back to a simpler time, the Inspire Collection freshens traditional forms with flowing lines. Oval metal arms gracefully breeze over and support etched glass shades. Uniquely designed four-light fixture can create different looks as its versatility allows it to be mounted up or down.Features: White etched glass shadesTraditional/Casual style fixtureSteel ConstructionMounts in Up or Down configurationRequires (4) 100 max watt medium (E26) base bulbs - Not IncludedUL and CUL Rated for damp locationsDimensions:Width: 31-3/8"Height: 8-1/2"Depth/Extension: 6-7/8"Shade Diameter: 4"Shade Height: 5-5/16"Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 4 (Dimmable LED Recommended)Maximum Watts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 400Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Dimmable: YesADA Compliant: No Vanity Light Brushed Nickel