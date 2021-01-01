P1S210 Punch P1 SVC 2Ohm 10Inch 250 Watt RMS 500 Watt Peak Subwoofer

Known as 'The Woofer of Choice' for fanatic car audio systems, the P1 series is the first in a family of world-famous subwoofers called 'The Punch' The Punch P1S2-10 is a 10 2-Ohm SVC (single voice coil) subwoofer with 250 Watts RMS / 500 Watts Max power handling and custom 10-AWG nickel plated push terminals Featuring a kevlar fiber reinforced paper cone that deliver bass impact you can feel, and our proprietary spider plateau venting design provides cooling of the voice coil to increase the woofer life Best used in standard sealed or vented enclosures {Sealed (Vb): 0.59 cu. ft. (16.7 Liters) / Vented (Vb): 1.4 cu. ft. (39.6 Liters) / Mounting Depth: 5.33 (135.4 mm) / Cutout Diameter: 9.14 (232 mm) Famous build quality with a full 1-year warranty when purchased from an authorized reseller