Kovacs P1834-077 1 Light Full Sized Pendant from the Simple Collection Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kovacs P1834-077 1 Light Full Sized Pendant from the Simple Collection George Kovacs 1 Light 16" Pendant in Chrome FinishFeatures:Etched opal glass globe shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRequires (1) Medium (E26) base bulbComplete the look with other items from the Simple CollectionLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoHeight: 18.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Number of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 7.06 lbsShade Material: GlassWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 16"Maximum Height: 62.5" (including chain / down rods)Minimum Height: 26.5"Since 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of pendants in your own home. Chrome