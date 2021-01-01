From kovacs
Kovacs P1791-416 Spiked 6 Light 18" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Bar Accents Painted Bronze / Natural Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kovacs P1791-416 Spiked 6 Light 18" Wide Pendant with Clear Glass Bar Accents Spiked by George Kovacs, inspired by a retro futuristic starburst, is available in both a dazzling Chrome and Bronze finish. Glistening clear glass bars diffuse light and supply a breathtaking beauty and rich dynamic to any living space.Features Comes with glass bar accentsIncludes (6) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsRod suspended fixtureCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 19"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 8.1 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 watts Painted Bronze / Natural Brass