From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting P1461SN Baylor One Light Pendant, Satin Nickel
Advertisement
BAYLOR PENDANT DIMENSIONS: 17.25' Height x 12' Width (Canopy: 1.13'H x 5'W) Weight 7.3lbs MEDIUM BASE LIGHT SOCKET: 60 Watt Max A19 Style Bulb, E26 Socket Compatible with Incandescent, CFL, Halogen or LED Bulb, Bulb not Included, Full Range Dimming when used with Dimmable Bulb and Dimmer Switch Included Stems: (1) 6' and (3) 12' in Satin Nickel Finish, Adjustable to a Maximum Height of 62.75', Wire: 180' Length ETL Approved for Damp Locations in US and Canada MATERIAL: Steel, FINISH: Satin Nickel, SHADE: Clear Seeded Glass