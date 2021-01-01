From kovacs
Kovacs P1384-077-L Forest Ice 33" Wide LED Vanity Light Chrome with Clear Artisan Glass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Kovacs P1384-077-L Forest Ice 33" Wide LED Vanity Light Kovacs P1384-077-L 33" Wide LED Bath Bar from the Forest Ice Collection FeaturesIncludes a glass shade molded to an icy formClear Artisan GlassIntegrated 34 watt LED lightingDimmableETL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty DimensionsHeight: 5.5"Width: 33"Extension: 3"Product Weight: 12.96 lbsIndividual Shade:Height: 4.75"Width: 32"Depth: .4"Backplate Height: 4.75"Backplate Width: 22.88"Backplate Center-to-top: 2.75" Electrical SpecificationsIntegrated LEDWatts Per Bulb: 34 wattsWattage: 34 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 93 CRIAverage Hours: 30,000Delivered Lumens: 1,699 Vanity Light Chrome with Clear Artisan Glass