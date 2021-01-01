From feiss

Feiss P1348 Baskin Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Description

Feiss P1348 Baskin Single Light 10" Wide Mini Pendant Features: Schoolhouse shaped glass shade Steel construction 180" of pre-laced adjustable wire included (1) 60 watt medium (E26) base bulb required (not included) Dimmable with dimming bulbs Rated for dry locations Dimensions: Height: 10-3/8" Width: 10" Canopy Height: 7/8" Canopy Width: 5"? Wire Length: 180" Product Weight: 7.7lbs Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel

