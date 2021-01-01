Feiss P1305 Freemont 1 Light Mini Pendant Hi Gloss Blue Indoor Lighting Pendants

Feiss P1305 Freemont 1 Light Mini Pendant The uniquely designed Freemont Collection marries the warehouse industrial trend with a fully modern color palette and a touch of unexpected glamour in the three clear crystals shimmering at the fixture’s neck.Features:Fixture housing is constructed of Metal ensuring years of reliable performanceUltra secure mounting assemblyAll Feiss chain hung fixtures include two quick links for easy installationBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutFeatures a Metal shadeDimensions:Height: 11"Width: 9" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 9"Product Weight: 2.86 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Hi Gloss Blue