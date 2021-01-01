From feiss
Feiss P1287 Harrow 8" Wide Mini Pendant Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Feiss P1287 Harrow 8" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 5.17 lbsWire Length: 180"Shade Height: 10-7/8"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Burnished Brass