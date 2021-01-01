Kovacs P1224-066-L LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Pediment Collection Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Kovacs P1224-066-L LED Outdoor Wall Sconce from the Pediment Collection Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaWhite Glass ShadeLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Height: 11.25"Width: 4.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 6.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4.75"Product Weight: 4.34 lbsBulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDWattage: 13Bulb Included: YesCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Since 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of ceiling lighting fixtures in your own home. Black