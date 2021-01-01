From kovacs
Kovacs P1192-L Diamonds LED Single Light 24" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar with Crystal Filled Shade - ADA Compliant Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Kovacs P1192-L Diamonds LED Single Light 24" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar with Crystal Filled Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesGlass shade filled with hand cut crystalsIncludes (1) 23 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsADA compliant1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 24"Depth: 3-3/4"Extension: 3-3/4"Product Weight: 4.9 lbsShade Width: 2-3/8"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 7"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 23 wattsWattage: 23 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 30000 Bath Bar Chrome