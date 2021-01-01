From kovacs
Kovacs P1170-L Step Up Single Light 8" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Kovacs P1170-L Step Up Single Light 8" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable cord includedDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 3-1/2"Width: 33-1/2"Depth: 7-3/4"Product Weight: 9.48 lbsCanopy Height: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1078Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 93CRIWattage: 38 wattsAverage Hours: 30000 Bronze